Lebanese security forces deny Hezbollah's involvement Israel rocket firings

Beirut, May 14 (IANS) Lebanese security forces have denied any involvement of the Hezbollah group in firing three rockets towards northern Israel.

Lebanon's Elnashra news website had reported earlier that the rockets were fired on Thursday by the Hezbollah, reports Xinhua news agency.

But Lebanon's al-Manar TV channel later reported that the Palestinian refugees in the Al Rashidiya camp in Tyre fired the rockets in support of the Palestinians in their recent clashes with Israel.