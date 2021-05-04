Lebanon aims to demarcate maritime borders with Israel

Aoun's remarks came in a statement on Monday after his meeting with members of the Lebanese delegation engaged in indirect negotiations with Israel to demarcate maritime borders in a disputed area in the Mediterranean, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beirut, May 4 (IANS) Lebanese President Michel Aoun emphasized the importance of demarcating the country's maritime borders with Israel in accordance with international laws and regulations.

The President noted that Lebanon's "positive response" to the resumption of indirect negotiations, sponsored by the US and hosted by the UN, reflects the country's desire to produce positive results.

Lebanon and Israel had embarked on negotiations over maritime borders demarcation in a disputed area of about 860 square km.

The Lebanese government recently signed a document that will formally lay claim to an additional 1,430 square km on top of the Exclusive Economic Zone in disputed waters in the Mediterranean.

Indirect negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to demarcate the maritime borders kicked off on October 14, 2020, but they were later suspended.

--IANS

ksk/