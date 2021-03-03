Lebanon complains to UN over oil spill

Beirut, March 3 (IANS) Lebanon's Foreign Ministry has filed a complaint to the UN, asking for investigations into an oil spill that reached the country's shores late last month.

The Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that it has asked for the UN's technical support, stressing the need for the world body to determine the causes of this leakage, and the party responsible for it, enabling Lebanon to claim compensation for the environmental damage caused by the oil spill, reports Xinhua news agency.