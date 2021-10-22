Lebanon intensifies efforts to control borders

Beirut, Oct 22 (IANS) Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said the country has increased control over its borders to prevent all kinds of smuggling activities and protect its ties with Arab nations.

"I am personally monitoring control work on the borders as we are concerned about the safety and security of our friendly and brotherly countries, and we are conscious enough to work on preventing the smuggling of weapons and drugs through all border crossings," Xinhua news agency quoted Mawlawi as saying to reporters on Thursday.