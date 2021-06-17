Lebanon issues new measures for travellers

The country's Covid committee also said on Wednesday that the Public Works Ministry will create a centre dedicated for conducting PCR tests for travellers arriving in Lebanon through Tripoli's port, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beirut, June 17 (IANS) Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will sign Memorandums of Understanding with different countries aimed at forcing the use of Covid-19 vaccination cards for travellers.

Currently, all air travelers over age 12 arriving in Beirut are required to undergo PCR testing unless they have documented proof of testing positive for Covid-19 more than 15 days prior to arrival; an IgG positive test showing sufficient antibodies; or proof of full vaccination more than 15 days prior to arrival.

Lebanon has witnessed over the past month a remarkable drop in the number of new Covid-19 infections.

Lebanon's overall infection tally currently stood at 542,934, while the death toll is 7,808.

--IANS

ksk/