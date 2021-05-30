Lebanon looks forward to strengthening ties with Syria

His remarks were included in a letter sent to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday to congratulate the latter on winning his fourth seven-year term in last week's presidential election, Xinhua news agency.

Beirut, May 30 (IANS) Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that his country looked forward to strengthening bilateral ties with Syria in all areas.

"I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your re-election as the president of the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic, hoping efforts will continue in the next phase to stabilize your country and restore cohesion among all its areas," Aoun said.

The Lebanese leader also confirmed deep historical ties between the two countries.

He also wished for the return of the displaced Syrians to their homeland to participate in the development of Syria.

On May 27, Assad was re-elected for a fourth seven-year term with 95.1 per cent of the ballots in the election in government-held areas and dismissed by the opposition as a sham.

Three contenders, including Assad, ran in the May 26 polls, Syria's second presidential election since the country's civil war started in 2011.

The election was condemned as fraudulent by Syria's opposition as well as countries such as the US, the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

