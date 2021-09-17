Lebanon receives tanker trucks carrying Iranian oil

A vessel carrying Iranian oil docked in Syria on Sunday, and the oil was unloaded in trucks and sent by land to the Bekaa Valley on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beirut, Sep 17 (IANS) Lebanon has received tanker trucks carrying Iranian oil in a move aimed at easing energy shortages in the crisis-hit country.

Lebanon has been suffering from shortage of US currency reserves, which deprives the country from importing its oil needs.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced on Monday that a second ship with fuel oil would arrive in the Syrian port of Baniyas in a few days, and Lebanon is expected to receive two more ships carrying gasoline and fuel oil.

Some Lebanese anti-Hezbollah parties expressed over the past few days their concerns over the possibility of the US imposing sanctions on Lebanon after its oil imports from Iran.

