Lebanon records 3,562 new Covid-19 cases, 52 more deaths

Beirut, April 2 (IANS) Lebanon recorded on Thursday 3,562 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 471,962, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the virus increased by 52 to 6,286, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon announced a 3-day total lockdown for the Easter holiday to prevent a potential increase in Covid-19 infections.