Lebanon registers 1,888 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths

Beirut [Lebanon], March 2: Lebanon registered on Monday 1,888 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number of infections in the country to 376,921, the Health Ministry said.



Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by 51 to 4,743.

Lebanon received on Monday 50 oxygen concentrators and four high-flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy devices from Spain to help the country fight COVID-19.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21, 2020.

The country has received about 100,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and more doses are expected to arrive in two weeks.


