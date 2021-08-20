Lebanon registers 1,993 new Covid-19 cases

Beirut, Aug 20 (IANS) Lebanon registered on Thursday 1,993 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 588,578, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus in Lebanon went up by six to 7,999, the ministry said.

The ministry also reported that 23 per cent of the Lebanese population have so far received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Xinhua news agency reported.