Lebanon to adopt modern design for Beirut port reconstruction

"Studies on the new port will include all logistic matters and a vision about the port's role in Lebanon and the region with a focus on establishing solid scientific bases for the port's administrative, legal and technical aspects," Xinhua news agency quoted Public Works and Transport Minister Michel Najjar as saying on Monday.

Beirut, April 20 (IANS) The Lebanese government has said that the country will adopt a modern design for the reconstruction of the Port of Beirut, which was badly damaged in the August 2020 twin explosions.

His remarks came during his meeting with Moscow's Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov and representatives of Russian investment companies interested in the construction of infrastructure projects and the Beirut port.

The Russian delegation expressed a serious desire to contribute to vital projects in Lebanon, most notably the Beirut port's reconstruction project.

Earlier this month, German and French companies had also offered plans for the port's reconstruction.

Two huge explosions ripped through the Port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, killing about 200 people, injuring at least 6,000 others and leaving 300,000 homeless.

A big part of the Lebanese capital was destroyed in the disaster.

Investigations pointed to the roughly 500 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left at the port as the cause of the explosions.

--IANS

ksk/