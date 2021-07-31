Lebanon's 1st mobile clinic for free Covid testing launched in Beirut

The clinic, launched on Friday, will provide free PCR testing and support in contact tracing while referring individuals with other medical conditions to service providers, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beirut, July 31 (IANS) Lebanon's first mobile clinic offering free Covid-19 testing and other basic medical services was launched in capital Beirut jointly by its municipality and the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

"It will help us better cope with Covid-19 cases whether from new strains or from community transmission," Beirut Mayor Jamal Itani was quoted as saying by a statement of the UN-Habitat.

Lebanon has witnessed a sudden increase in Covid-19 cases by 40 per cent this week because of the arrival of a large number of expats and the absence of proper precautionary measures.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of infections in Lebanon is 560,396, while the death toll stands at 7,903.

--IANS

ksk/