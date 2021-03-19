Lebanon's Covid-19 cases exceed 430,000

Beirut, March 19 (IANS) Lebanon registered on Thursday 3,757 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 430,734, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus in Lebanon went up by 73 to 5,609. The tally of recoveries from the virus in the country climbed by 2,642 to 337,975, the Xinhua news agency reported.