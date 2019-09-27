Left Congress because Gundu Rao is an incapable KPCC president, says disqualified MLA Somashekar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): We left the Congress party because Dinesh Gundu Rao is an incapable president of Karnataka's Congress unit, said disqualified party MLA ST Somashekar on Friday here.



Speaking to media persons here, Somashekar said: "We left the Congress because Gundu Rao is an incapable KPCC president. The coalition government was not on the proper path. That is why we resigned and destabilized the Kumaraswamy government. Siddaramaiah and KR Ramesh Kumar were very happy to disqualify us."

Somashekhar's remark came in the wake of continuous attacks by Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Rao on the disqualified Congress legislators.

Responding to the attacks, Someshekar said: "Does Congress only belong to Dinesh Gundu Rao, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rizwan Arshad, and Siddaramaiah? I suggest Rao keep quiet and not speak about disqualified MLAs again and again."

"Why could they not take any action against the person who is the reason for the defeat of KH Muniyappa, HD Deve Gowda, and Nikhil Kumaraswamy? Is this Siddaramaiah's Congress or the original Congress which has got 120 years of history?" he asked. (ANI)

