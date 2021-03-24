Left-Congress-ISF alliance leaders say they are against CAA, NRC

By Joymala Bagchi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 25 (ANI): The alliance of Left front, and Congress and Indian Secular Front has said that if voted to power, they will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal.



"We will stop CAA, NRC," Left Front chief Biman Bose said at a press conference here.

He said their fight is against both Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP has said it will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state. Home Minister Amit Shah had said that CAA will be implemented in the first cabinet meeting and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get Rs 10,000 per year for five years, he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she would not allow the implementation of CAA, NRC in the state.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held from March 27 to April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

