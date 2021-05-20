Left groups to observe 'Black Day' on Modi govt's 7th anniversary on May 26

The groups which include the All India Democratic Women's Association, the Democratic Youth Federation of India and the Students Federation of India - have also announced their support to the ongoing Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) agitation, which completes six months on May 26.

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Major Left organisations have given a nationwide call to observe a 'Black Day' on May 26, which marks the 7th anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led Central government, activists said here on Thursday.

"The historic farmers' struggle and the all-India strike by trade unions will complete half a year on May 26 which is also the 7th anniversary of the Modi government, which has proved to be the most bankrupt, heartless, communal, anti-people, and pro-corporate entity in Independent India," said SKM leader and All India Kisan Sabha President Ashok Dhawale.

As part of the May 26 action, black flags will be put up over houses, vehicles and Modi's effigies shall be burnt in villages and slums, thousands of men, women and youth will join protests all over India, he said.

AIDWA President Malini Bhattacharya and General Secretary Mariam Dhawale, DYFI President Mohammed Riyas and General Secretary Avoy Mukherjee, SFI President V.P. Sanu and General Secretary Mayukh Biswas have also released a set of demands which will be highlighted that day.

They condemned the Centre for its "criminal culpability and abject failure in dealing with the Covid pandemic" and accused the PM of showing total disregard for the unprecedented sufferings of people.

The major demands include revocation of the three Farm laws and four Labour Codes, stopping the Central Vista project and diverting its funds along with the money in PM Cares Fund to provide Covid facilities in the country, and making all Covid health facilities and vaccination free to all.

They also asked the government to regulate private hospitals to stop fleecing of patients, immediately transfer Rs 7,500 to the accounts of all non-income tax paying families as relief, give 10 kg free foodgrains, oil, sugar, etc to all needy for six months through the PDS.

The Left groups also want to expand the work scope, higher wages in MNREGS, launching urban employment guarantee schemes, proper compensation for job losses in the private sector, unemployment allowance to all registered jobless youth, revoking all education fees including semester fees and providing necessary gadgets and free Internet services to all poor or socially vulnerable students.

--IANS

qn/vd