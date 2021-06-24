Left parties to meet to discuss UP poll scenario

Atul Kumar Anjaan, national secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI) told IANS that left parties were busy in identifying the assembly seats according to presence and strength.

Lucknow, June 24 (IANS) The Left parties will hold a meeting in Lucknow on Friday to decide the strategy for 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

"Both the CPI and the CPI-M leaderships have assessed the ground situation in the state in the wake of utter failure of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in combating the pandemic and dealing with the law-and-order situation," he said.

The CPI national secretary said that unlocking of lockdown will provide more time to left parties to interact and make an assessment regarding assembly seats.

The party, he underlined, is aware of the significance of this assembly poll in the context of the present national politics and accordingly, steps would be taken to ensure maximum mobilization of secular and pro-people forces against the BJP.

CPI national secretary further said that the left parties had presence all over the state and could influence results in 70 to 100 assembly seats in UP.

Atul Kumar Anjaan said that forthcoming meet on June 25 would provide opportunity to left parties to exchange notes, share views and discuss political scenario including alliances.

According to him, the recent panchayat polls exposed poor performance of the BJP and the disenchantment of the people with the Modi-Yogi Government. Further, the poll results reflected the anger of the farmers against the BJP.

The CPI leader claimed that major opposition parties had only given symbolic support to farmers agitation while left parties had actively participated in farmers protests.

When asked about any possibility of left parties joining Samajwadi Party alliance, Atul Anjaan said so far there was no discussion on this issue in CPI or CPM and there were no feelers from former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav or his party.

Samajwadi Party has already forged an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Mahan Dal and is said to be negotiating with other smaller parties to make rainbow coalition of various backward castes.

