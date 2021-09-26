'Left-Wing extremism' reduced to only 3 districts in Odisha, says Naveen Patnaik

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): 'Left-Wing extremism' has been reduced to only three districts in Odisha, said state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday.



"Left-Wing Extremism has been reduced to only three districts, held discussions over what is required to combat it," said Patnaik while addressing media here after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Vigyan Bhawan.

Patnaik also informed that he had a meeting over 'Cyclone Gulab' at Odisha Bhavan today with state officials to necessary precautions required to be taken before landfall.

"I had a meeting over 'Cyclone Gulab' at Odisha Bhavan, which is expected tonight in around 10 districts of the state; discussed necessary precautions to be taken," he said.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of ten Naxal-hit states in Delhi to review the current status as well as to discuss future road map for security and development issues.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the meeting chaired by Shah was attended by Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Minister of Communications, IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Gen VK Singh, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Chief Ministers of Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand and Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh, senior officials from Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala, Union Home Secretary, top officials of Central Armed Police Forces and many senior officers of Central and State Governments were also a part of the meeting, informed the ministry. (ANI)

