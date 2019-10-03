Left wing students of JNU protest against Minister's presence

The situation turned unruly after RSS-affiliated ABVP students staged a counter protest on the campus.

The JNU had organised a talk on "Abrogation of Article 370: Peace, Stability and Development in Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh" in which Singh, a senior leader from Jammu and Kashmir, was invited to deliver a lecture around 4 p.m. at Convention Centre of the university.

To protest against Singh's presence, students linked to the All India Students' Association (AISA), a left-wing student organisation, raised slogans against the central government for its August 5 decision to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370.

Soon after the AISA students gathered outside the Convention Centre of the university raising slogans, several student supporters of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) reached there and began counter protest, leading to heckling and manhandling by rival groups. In September, BJP MP Babul Supriyo faced a protest at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, West Bengal by Left students during which he was heckled by some students.