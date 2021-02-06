Leftists, tukde-tukde gang defaming Modi using farm sector: Giriraj

Addressing the media at the BJP's state headquarters here, the Minister said that the budgetary allocation for the farm sector tremendously increased during the NDA's regime over the previous UPA's reign.

Panaji, Feb 6 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said that the Leftists and the 'tukde-tukde gang' are trying to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements in the farm sector.

"Some people are trying to pin India down by misleading about the farm sector. Leftists and the 'tukde-tukde gang' are trying to defame Modi's achievements in the farm sector," Singh added.

"From 2009-2014 (UPA's regime), the farm budget was around Rs 88,000 crore. From 2014-2020 the budgetary spending increased to more than Rs 4 lakh crore. It is more than a 400 per cent increase in the budgetary spending," Singh said.

The Union Minister also said that despite the ongoing farmers' protests near Delhi, the Centre has anticipated a growth in the procurement of the seasonal rabi crops.

