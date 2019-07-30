Legal action initiated against agency for issuing fake recruitment order: AIIMS Rishikesh Administrative Officer

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 30 (ANI): Legal action has been initiated against the agency which had issued a fake order, said Shashi Kant, Administrative Director (AO), AIIMS, Rishikesh, on Tuesday.



"On June 18, 2019, an agency issued a letter attributing to me which said that AIIMS Rishikesh has invited applications for the recruitment for various posts," Kant told ANI.

"I received many calls after the letter went viral on social media. This letter was fake. Legal action has been initiated against the said agency," Shashi added.

"The AIIMS Administrative Department has not issued any letter like this," he added.

The 'fake order,' attributing to Shashi Kant, was issued on June 18, 2019. It was claimed to be valid for 11 years.

The 'fake' order had authorised GDAC Enterprises to select 600 nurses, 35 MBBS doctors, 250 technical and 300 non-technical staff, 230 computer operators, 50 lab tech workers among others for the institute.

The 'fake order' further stated that the recruitment process should be initiated by July 26 and should be completed within three months. (ANI)

