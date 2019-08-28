Leh remembers bravehearts of UT agitation

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Leh remembered the bravehearts of Union Territory agitation of 1989 by paying rich tributes at the martyrs' memorial park -- Skyatsaks Leh -- here on Tuesday.

Exactly 30 years ago on August 27, 1989, Nawang Rinchen, resident of Sankar village, Tsering Stobdan of Durbuk village and Tsewang Dorjey of Saboo village lost their lives in the police firing as Leh had intensified the historical agitation, demanding the Union Territory (UT) status for Ladakh.



Those attended the function included former Member of Parliament Thupstan Chhewang, former Minister Nawang Rigzin Jora, MLC and former Minister Chering Dorjay, president of Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and others.

Recently, Parliament abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and reorganising the state into two Union Territories

-- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)

