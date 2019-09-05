Leh's first Mobile Science Exhibition van flagged off

The vehicle will hold lectures and sky observation sessions for school students, among other programmes.

According to the officials in the Ministry of Culture, the vehicle will travel across the Ladakh region to promote science and technology among the youth.

The Ministry will also flag-off 24 more such vans from different parts of the country on Thursday.

Originally launched in 1965 as Mobile Science Museum (MSM), these vans have science exhibits and hold exhibitions throughout the year at schools in rural areas, except during vacations.

"We had only 23 MSE vans since 1965. But thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today we are adding 25 more such vans in one go, taking the total number to 48," Patel said. "From today onwards, the 24 other vans will also be launched simultaneously across the country," he added. The programmes aim to popularise science and technology among students as well as the people. "Over next 5 years, we will add 25 new vans every year. Twenty-five vans are being added in September 2019, which is also part of 100-day achievement of this government," said Nirupama Kotru, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.