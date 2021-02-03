Lekhi hopes for strict action after notice by government to Twitter over directives

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who heads the parliamentary panel on personal data protection bill, has said that no corporate agency or company can run its business without complying with the rules of the country.



Her response came after the Centre issued notice to Twitter to comply with its order to remove contents/accounts related to "farmer genocide". Twitter may face penal action for not complying with government orders, according to the sources.

Lekhi hoped concerned authorities will take strict action.

"I am very surprised to know that a corporate agency or company was running its business without complying with the rules and regulations of a country. No such firm can do so," she told ANI.

The sources said content with the 'ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide' hashtag was posted on Twitter which was designed to inflame passions and hatred and is factually incorrect.

Twitter had unilaterally unblocked accounts/tweets despite the government order for blocking. Twitter is an intermediary and it is obliged to obey the direction of the government, refusal to do so will invite penal action, they said.

Lekhi said such activities of companies can impact democracy and rule of law.

"Calling out one of our prime leaders and blaming him for farmer genocide and engaging in such kind of content is not appreciable. I hope the concerned authorities take strict action," she said.

The sources said Twitter cannot sit as an appellate authority over the satisfaction of the authorities about its potential impact on derailing public order.

"Incitement to genocide is not freedom of speech, it is a threat to law and order. The Government notice quotes more than half a dozen Supreme Court judgments including Constitutional benches as to what is public order and what are the rights of authorities," a source said. (ANI)

