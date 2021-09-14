Lekhi meets Portugal's Secretary of State for International Affairs, signs agreement on recruiting Indians to work in Portugal

"Delighted to sign an agreement between India and Portugal on Labour Mobility facilitating recruitment of Indian citizens to work in Portugal," Lekhi said on Twitter.Lekhi and Andre discussed a complete range of bilateral relations focusing on key areas of mutual interest like Science and Technology, IT, Migration and Mobility and Trade.She also met her Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva and Secretary of State for Internationalization Eurico Brilhante Dias and discussed matters of mutual interest.Lekhi is on a visit to Portugal and Spain from September 12-17, informed the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.She will also inaugurate 'The Beatles and India' exhibition at Casa de la India, Valladolid and deliver a talk on India's Development Cooperation at the Spain India Council Foundation. (ANI)