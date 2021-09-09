Lekhi, UN Deputy Secretary-General discuss regional issues

She also met with Abdullah Shahid, the Foreign Minister of the Maldives who will be the President of the next session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Lekhi, who is in New York, met Mohammed on Wednesday and tweeted: "We discussed multilateral and regional issues. Had fruitful exchange of views on Sustainable Development, Climate Change, Covid-19 response and UN reforms."

He tweeted that it was "very good" to meet with her and discuss his priorities for the next session.

"India is a champion of multilateralism and I am confident of India's support to the Presidency of Hope," his tweet said.

Lekhi tweeted that they discussed Covid-19 vaccines, gender, youth, human rights and environment.

Shahid was elected with the backing of India.

