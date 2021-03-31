Lenovo appoints Amar Babu to lead Asia Pacific business

He succeeds Ken Wong, who will become President, Lenovo Solutions and Services Group to capitalize on the Group's service-led transformation growth opportunities.

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Lenovo has appointed Amar Babu to lead the company's business in the overall Asia Pacific region, including Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and India /South Asia.

"Amar Babu is currently Vice President and Services Operations Leader, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group, a post he took up in 2018. He was Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Lenovo Asia Pacific for three years, and prior to that was Managing Director, Lenovo India and South Asia starting from 2007," the company said in a statement.

Before joining Lenovo, he held a number of leading technology positions, including at HCL, Citibank, and intel.

Amar Babu holds an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur and a BE from PSG College of Technology. He is based in Mumbai.

--IANS

wh/sdr/