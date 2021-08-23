Lenovo launches upgraded IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop in India

This entry-level and affordable gaming laptop is built for overall performance, and aptly fits the needs of young adults and students.

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Lenovo on Monday launched an upgraded IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop, powered by Intel 11th Gen Core processors and the latest NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, at a starting price of Rs 89,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i goes on sale on August 24 on Amazon.in and Lenovo.com. It will soon be available on Flipkart.com and other offline channels.

"Boasting of an upgraded keyboard and thermal design, it is a reliable machine for daily tasks, essential gaming needs, and all round performance," Dinesh Nair, Head of Consumer Business, Lenovo India said in a statement.

Lenovo said it will offer one-year of warranty, one-year of premium care support, and one-year of accidental damage protection services, bundled with this device.

In terms of specifications, the device offers up to Intel 11th Gen Core i7, and the latest NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU with maximum TGP of 90W.

The device features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with three sided narrow bezel and a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

It is equipped with the super tactile Lenovo TrueStrike Keyboard, featuring 1.5 mm key travel with backlighting, large arrow keys, a full size number pad and 22 per cent larger touchpad that gets the work done easily.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i also features a 720P webcam with Trueblock Privacy Shutter for additional security, and a Military Grade certified chassis, which makes it an extremely tough and reliable device.

--IANS

na/