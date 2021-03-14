Lenovo Legion 2 Pro may come with up to 110W charging rates

In order to reach such high speeds, Lenovo has split the battery into two equal power cells, each charged from a different USB-C port. Both of them supported 45W in the first Legion, while the second iteration has 65W through one of the ports, while the other will remain at 45W, totaling up to 110W, reports GSMArena.

Beijing, March 14 (IANS) Lenovo is planning to launch the successor of its Legion gaming smartphone this year and now a new report has claimed that the device will come with 110W charging rates.

Recently, Lenovo confirmed the name of the handset in one of the Weibo posts - Lenovo Legion 2 Pro. The teaser also showed what seems to be dual-fan support in the handset.

As a gaming flagship, it is expected to pack the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. It will probably come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The smartphone will have some sort of active cooling, being it built-in or an attachable accessory.

The upcoming device is also expected to feature an AMOLED screen with at least 144Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery.

The smartphone will also likely feature a secondary USB Type-C charging port on the side along with a notch-less display.

