Lenovo Legion 3 Pro to come with Snapdragon 898 chipset: Company official

The new phone will probably have active cooling -- the Legion 2 Pro (aka Duel 2) had two fans -- which should keep the new Snapdragon chip running at top speed, reports GSMArena.

Beijing, Aug 26 (IANS) The General Manager of Lenovo's smartphone business in China, Chen Jin, in a Weibo post disclosed that the Legion 3 Pro, a future gaming flagship phone, will come with the Snapdragon 898 chipset (SM8450).

The chipset will come with a significantly upgraded performance.

Jin also claimed that the flagship phone will feature industry-leading fine-tuned performance.

Meanwhile, the company is expected to launch the flagship-grade gaming smartphone in India called the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro. The handset is already launched in the global market.

The smartphone features a 6.92-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and also supported HDR10+. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset coupled with 12-18GB RAM and 128/256/512GB of onboard storage variants.

In terms of optics, the device features a dual-camera rear with the combination of a 64MP primary camera sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens along with an LED flash.

The phone also houses a 44MP camera sensor for selfies.

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro also comes with a massive 5,500mAh battery which comes with support for 65W fast charging support.

--IANS

wh/ksk/