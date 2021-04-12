Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon a power-packed device in slim form

It is now available at a starting price of Rs 1,19,990.

This is paired with either 8GB/16GB LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 4266MHz, up to 1TB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD, integrated Xe GPU to handle the graphics.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, a Windows 10 Home laptop, comes in two CPU options -- 11th-Gen Core i5 and 11th-Gen Core i7.

According to the market research firm IDC, Lenovo led the global traditional PC market (including desktops, notebooks and workstations) in the first quarter of 2020 with a 24.3 per cent share, as the worldwide shipments grew 55.2 per cent (on-year).

The new Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop, which weighs 0.97 kgs, is powered by the latest 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs. It is also Intel EVO certified, which brings the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness and long-lasting battery life to the laptop.

We used the laptop for a few days and here's how it performed.

The new compact laptop features a 13.3-inch QHD display that uses particularly light materials like carbon and magnesium. The QHD display shows crisp images and sharp text, enabling precise content creation.

The laptop is also Dolby Vision-certified and optimised with 100 per cent SRGB colour gamut and 300nits brightness, for vibrant visuals -- while filtering out harmful blue rays with TUV Rheinland-certified Eye Care.

The display offers a 91 per cent active area ratio in 16x10 proportions. This new mode of viewing reveals more vertical content when browsing the web or working with text documents -- more content with less scrolling.

While making a video call through the laptop, we did not find any problem and the call went smooth.

The laptop also comes integrated with Intel Iris Xe graphics that lets users experience vivid colours and crisp, detailed images with excellent graphics performance.

The laptop comes with a 50Wh battery and the rapid charging technology enables a quick boost of power in minutes. The laptop will power up the moment you open the lid and features hands-free facial recognition login.

The Lenovo Smart Assist offers a safer, smarter platform that boasts of features such as zero-touch login, lock with presence detection and facial recognition and AI-powered attention-sensing using Glance by Mirametrix.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-C 3.0 Gen 1 port, audio jack.

Conclusion: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is a modern-age laptop that offers power and style in a slim package.

The laptop is lightweight and offers a lot of innovative specifications, giving a tough competition to other laptops in the same price segment.

