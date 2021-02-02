Leopard, 2 hyenas found dead in Gurugram

Both forest and police officials were immediately alerted. The carcasses were sent for autopsy.

The carcasses of the animals was first spotted by villagers of Nangli village in Haryana.

Gurugram, Feb 2 (IANS) A young leopard and two hyenas were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday in a village in Sohna block of Gurugram adjoining the national capital.

"The bodies of a leopard and two hyenas were recovered on Tuesday morning. They seem to be around four days old. However, the actual cause of deaths would be ascertained only after an autopsy," said M.S. Malik, principal chief conservative officer, Forest Department.

Preliminary investigation suggest that the reason behind the deaths could be the animals ate some poisonous substance as there were no injuries mark on their body, said a forest official on requesting anonymity.

The police have received information from the villagers.

"Soon after receiving information we reached the spot along with forest officials. They took the bodies of the animals and sent it for autopsy for further probe. However, there were no injury marks on their bodies. Further probe is underway," said Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sohna City police station.

--IANS

str/in