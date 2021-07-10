Leopard cub dies after being hit by vehicle in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): A leopard cub died after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night in the Dumna area of Jabalpur.



Jabalpur's veterinary hospital in-charge Dr Rajesh Sharma said that the leopard cub was about one and a half years old.

"The cub died last night after colliding with a vehicle, it has been brought for post-mortem here," said Dr Sharma.

Wildlife specialist Manish Kulshrestha said that the cub was lying on the road and there were tire marks around it.

"Prima facie, it appears the cub sustained injuries that caused haemorrhage. It later succumbed to its injuries. Post mortem will reveal the exact cause of death," said the wildlife specialist.

