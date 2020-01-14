Leopard gets trapped in Nalgonda, handed over to forest officials

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): One leopard was caught in a trap which was set for wild pigs by some villagers in Ajalapuram village of Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

The wild animal was later handed over to the forest officials.



Ravinder, Forest Section Officer, Marriguda, Nalgonda told the media persons that, "Today morning around at 7 am, we received information from the local police that a leopard was found trapped in Ajalapuram village of Nalgonda district."

"The trap was actually set for wild pigs by some villagers. Immediately after receiving the information we reached the spot and we are shifting the leopard to the forest from the spot," he added.

According to the officer, it is noticed that the leopard escaped from Amarabad forest reserve and came here. (ANI)

