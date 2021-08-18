Leopard run over by train in UP district

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 18 (IANS) The carcass of a one-and-a-half-year-old leopard has been found near the Mauzampur railway track in Bijnor district.

The leopard was apparently run over by a train on Monday.

Bijnor divisional forest officer M. Semmaran, said, "It was probably trying to cross the tracks when it was hit by a train."