Leopard skin seized in Odisha, one held

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (IANS) A leopard skin has been seized in Odisha's Kandhamal district and a person has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.
On the basis of reliable information, the special task force (STF) team of Odisha crime branch on Wednesday conducted a raid with the help of Baliguda forest officials near Siptiguda village in Kandhamal district. The accused has been identified as Bidyadhar Nayak of Kandhamal district, the police said in a statement.
During the last one year, the STF has seized 16 leopard skins, nine elephant tusks, two deer skins, four live pangolins and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 33 wild life criminals.
