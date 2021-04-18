Less than 100 ICU beds left for Covid patients: Kejriwal (Ld)

"There is a shortage of ICU beds in Delhi. At present less than one hundred ICU beds are available in Delhi. There is a shortage of oxygen too," Kejriwal said.

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) With the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, the national capital is facing shortage of beds as daily positivity rate has jumped to 30 per cent, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the media after reviewing the Covid situation here on Sunday.

The Delhi Chief Minister has appealed to the Centre for more beds for Covid-19 patients and additional help during the second wave of the pandemic.

"Yesterday I spoke to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and told him about the critical situation of Delhi. I also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah this morning regarding lack of beds and informed them that we are in dire need," Kejriwal told the press.

The Chief Minister's remarks came after reviewing Delhi's Covid-19 situation with the Health Minister and senior health officials of the Delhi government.

The Chief Minister said the numbers of new Covid-19 cases are increasing fast and more number of patients are rushing to government hospitals which has resulted in a shortage of beds, especially ICU beds.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also assured that the Delhi Government will increase around 6,000 beds within next 2-3 days. He said, "Commonwealth Games Village, Yamuna Sports complex, Radha Swami Satsang Baes, and some schools will be converted into facilities for Covid-19 patients in Delhi.

Kejriwal stated that, in November, the Central Government had allotted around 4,100 beds in its hospitals when Delhi was facing the third wave of coronavirus and the highest daily tally had risen to 8,500 cases. As of today, the Centre has provided only 1,800 beds in its hospitals while the daily Covid-19 cases have crossed 24,000.

