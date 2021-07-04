Less than 50,000 daily cases reported for a week now: Centre

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) India, which saw 43,071 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, has been reporting less than 50,000 new daily cases for seven continuous days as on Sunday, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.
The country has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload, which stands at 4,85,350 now, it said, adding that a net decline of 10,183 was witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.59 per cent of the total positive cases.
The Ministry also said that more people are recovering from Covid-19 infection, with daily recoveries continuing to outnumber daily new cases for 52 consecutive days now. As many as 52,299 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.
Daily Positivity Rate, at 2.34 per cent, was less than 5 per cent for 27 consecutive days now.
India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 35 crore on Saturday, with 63,87,849 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, it said. A total of 35,12,21,306 vaccine doses have been administered so far through 46,04,925 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Sunday.
--IANS
miz/vd