Less than 50,000 daily cases reported for a week now: Centre

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) India, which saw 43,071 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, has been reporting less than 50,000 new daily cases for seven continuous days as on Sunday, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

The country has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload, which stands at 4,85,350 now, it said, adding that a net decline of 10,183 was witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.59 per cent of the total positive cases.