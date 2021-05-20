Less than day's stock of Covishield for 18-44 age group: AAP

"Of 8,17,690 doses for the 18 to 44 age group, 7,49,100 have been used. Today (Thursday) morning, we had 68,590 doses. If we look at that on an average for the 18-44 age group, we are using 50,000 doses daily. After today's vaccination, stock of even less than a day of Covishield will be left. Our Covaxin stock for the age group of 18-44 has already finished for the last one week, now Covishield stock is also available for less than a day," party MLA Atishi said.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said that the capital has less than a day's stock of Covishield left for the 18-44 age group and more than 150 vaccination sites will be shut from Friday.

Of the 368 sites for vaccination that are operating, more than 150 will close down for the age group of 18-44 from Friday, she said.

"This is a matter of great concern for the people of Delhi because a lot of young people in the age group of 18-44 want to get vaccinated. And as we have seen in the second wave, the youth has been affected in large numbers. Not only have they been infected, but also hospitalised, and many deaths too have occurred. That's why it is important that Delhi gets its vaccination stock at the earliest," she said.

Atishi also said that Delhi has two days' stock of Covaxin, and nine days of Covishield left for the 45 plus age group. "So for nine days, the vaccination for 45 plus can continue. As we have shared with you many times, for the 45 plus category, we've now opened walk-in vaccination centres. So people who are facing difficulties in registering online, the walk-in facility is open, and we would request everyone to come and get vaccinated in large numbers," she said.

