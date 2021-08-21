Lessons on Vijayanagar should be part of school syllabus: Naidu

Vijayanagar (Karnataka) Aug 21 (IANS) Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said the school syllabus for children must include lessons on the entire history of the Vijayanagar kingdom in the country.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the world heritage site Hampi on Saturday with his family members, Naidu said the Vijayanagar kingdom encouraged world-class craftsmen and poets. There were ample opportunities for new talent to emerge at that time. "This history should be taught to students, that's what I feel," he added.