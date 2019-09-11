LeT affiliate killed today created lot of terror in Sopore: J-K DGP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Asif Maqbool Bhat who was gunned down by security forces today had created a lot of terror in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said on Wednesday.



"LeT's Asif had created a lot of terror in Sopore. Over the last 1 month, he was very active. He made use of Over Ground Workers to print posters threatening civilians not to open shops and not to go for their day-to-day activities," the top cop told the media persons here.

The terrorist was neutralized in an encounter with security forces in the wee hours earlier today.

"Asif was responsible for recent shootout and injuries to three family members of a fruit trader in Sopore. The injured also included a 2.5-year-old baby girl, Asma Jan," said Singh.

According to the police, he had also shot migrant labor, Shafi Alam in the same area.

The attack was an attempt by Pakistan-backed terrorists to prevent the return of normalcy in the Valley by intimidating the locals. (ANI)

