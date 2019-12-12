Let all parties now accept verdict, says VHP after SC dismissed review petitions in Ayodhya case

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): As the Supreme Court dismissed all the review petitions filed against its November 9 judgement in the Ayodhya title dispute case, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday said that now all the parties should accept the verdict.

Expressing happiness over the development, the VHP in a tweet, also requested the Central government to expeditiously form the trust to construct a "grand" Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Happy to know that honourable Supreme Court had dismissed all the review petition on Shri Ram Janmbhumi. Let all parties now accept the verdict. We request the Central government to expeditiously form the Trust to pave the way for grand #RamTemple in #Ayodhya: @AlokKumarLIVE," the VHP said on Twitter.Earlier today, the Supreme Court dismissed all the review petitions filed against its November 9 judgement in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babari Masjid title dispute case.The apex court had, on November 9, unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread of over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.The court had also directed to allot 5-acre land to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya. (ANI)