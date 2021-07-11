'Let bodies be identified first': B'desh SC on action in factory fire

The officials of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's CID are working to find out the identity of the workers through the DNA test. CID officials told IANS that the process will take at least three weeks to four weeks.

"The incident is really tragic. We are observing it... Let the bodies are identified first. Then, bring the compensation petition to the court. The doors of the court are always open," the apex court's High Court bench, headed by Justice M. Enayetur Rahim, said.

The Supreme Court ordered the authorities concerned to publish a list of the victims who were injured in last Thursday's deadly fire at the Narayanganj food processing factory and ensure their proper treatment.

It also asked the Attorney General to talk to the Health and Labour Secretaries to take necessary steps to this effect.

Addressing the lawyers, who presented the incident to the court, the bench said: "Like countrymen, we are also concerned over the fire incident that killed 52 workers. A case has already been filed in this regard and the accused people have been arrested. Some money has also been given by the government to victims. So for now, the HC is not giving any compensation order."

