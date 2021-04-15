LeT cadre held for introducing Bengal student to Pak handlers

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Altaf Ahmed Rather, who introduced West Bengal college student Tania Praveen to the terrorist organisation handlers in Pakistan.

An NIA spokesperson here said that schoolteacher Rather, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, was arrested in connection with its probe into the LeT recruitment module case registered on April 5 last year.