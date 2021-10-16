LeT commander trapped in J&K encounter

Srinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander involved in the killing of two police personnel in Srinagar has been trapped in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Drangbal area of Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

"LeT commander among top 10 terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in killing of two police personnel at Baghat Srinagar and other terror crimes trapped in Pampore Encounter," police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.