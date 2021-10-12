LeT terrorist arrested in drone-dropped arms consignment case

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in connection with the recovery of an arms consignment dropped by a Pakistani drone in a village near the International Border.



The arrested terrorist, identified as Irfan Ahmead Bhat, confessed that he is in touch with handlers across and is associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist organisation.

"One terrorist Irfan Ahmead Bhat S/O Farooq Ahmead Bhat R/O Verinag Anantnag stands arrested in case FIR no. 230/21 U/S 120-B IPC, 7/25 Arms Act and 13,16,18,23 ULAP dated 2nd October 2021 in PS Satwari (Drone stopping case)," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu zone said in a tweet.

"He has confessed that he is in touch with handlers across and is associated with LeT. He had come here to receive consignment (which already stands seized by police, i.e one AK series rifle, 3 magazines, 30 rounds, and one optical sight)," the police official added. (ANI)

