LeT terrorist arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and seized one hand grenade from his possession at Drabshalla Thathri in Kishtwar district.



As per the police, "The arrested terrorist has been identified as Sohail Ahmed Bhat. He belongs to LeT. The grenade was provided to him by LeT terrorist Khobaib, based in Pakistan. He has been arrested at around 5.30 pm. One hand grenade has been recovered from him."

Further investigation is on, said the police. (ANI)











