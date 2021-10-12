LeT terrorist behind street hawker killing gunned down in Shopian encounter (Ld)

"Out of three killed terrorists, one terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal, who shifted to Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar," a tweet by Kashmir police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Srinagar, Oct 12 (IANS) Terrorist responsible for the killing of a street hawker was among the three LeT terrorists gunned down in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

Three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter that started between terrorists and security forces at Tulran Imamsahab area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday evening.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

In the past few days violence has seen many civilians being targeted. Virinder Paswan, a golgappa seller from Bihar was killed by terrorists on October 5 besides noted Kashmiri Chemist M.L. Bindroo and Mohamamd Shafi, a civilian from Bandipore.

On October 7, terrorists killed Supinder Kaur, Principal and Deepak Chand, teacher, at a government school in Srinagar.

