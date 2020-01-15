Let them do their state politics: Shivakumar on MB Patil's name being considered for KPCC president post

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): After former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to offer the command of Karnataka Congress to one of his close associates and party leader MB Patil, DK Shivakumar on Wednesday downplayed the developments by asserting that they can continue to do their state politics and he will take care of his other domestic issues.

"Let them do their state politics, I will take care of my land, farming, cultivation... I will concentrate on taking care of cattle and bulls", senior Karnataka leader Shivakumar said while replying to a media query about MB Patil's name being considered for KPCC president.Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao had earlier resigned from the KPCC president post.Now Siddaramaiah in voicing his support for former minister MB Patil, who hails from north Karnataka where BJP has a stronghold, and also belongs to the Lingayath community.While Siddaramaiah met senior party high command leaders in Delhi yesterday, he conveyed Congress leaders AK Antony and Ahmed Patel that he will continue as Leader of the Opposition(LoP) and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) head only if high command orders and other senior leaders of the party in Karnataka give assent to it.He had also put one more condition that MB Patil can be the trump card for Congress to handle the BJP in north Karnataka. (ANI)