LeT using pseudo-acronym TRF for terror acts in J-K to maintain 'plausible deniability'

The Resistance Front (TRF), which is backed by Pakistani handlers, is an offshoot of the LeT and it has taken the responsibility for various terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past. Jammu and Kashmir Police is even probing cases against the wing.Run by "local Kashmiri residents" having affiliation to LeT and other terror groups, TRF is a face-saving wing of the outlawed terror organisation being named in terrorist acts.The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently got inputs against the TRF as its name came during an investigation of Bathindi Improvised Explosive Device (IED) recovery case."Pakistan based handlers of proscribed terror outfit LeT and their associates based in J&K are planning terrorist activities in J&K using the pseudo-acronym TRF so as to maintain plausible deniability and evade Law Enforcement Agencies," an NIA official told ANI.In connection with the Bathindi IED case, the NIA on Tuesday with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted searches at eight locations in Anantnag, Baramulla, Kulgam, Srinagar, Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir.During the searches, NIA has recovered many digital devices and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the premises of the suspects.The case was initially registered on June 27 this year at Bahu Fort Police Station in Jammu district relating to recovery of 5 kgs IED from a LeT terrorist in Bathindi on the same day.NIA sleuths have found LeT's conspiracy aimed at causing an explosion in Jammu using the IED. The anti-terror wing under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had re-registered the case on July 19 this year. NIA had earlier arrested three persons in this case.Days after a massive show of strength by the BJP in the form of Tiranga Yatra and celebratory programmes across the Kashmir valley to mark the 73rd Accession Day of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India in October last year, three BJP workers were shot dead by militants in south Kashmir's Kulgam district and TRF took the responsibility of the attack minutes after the incident.The security forces believe that TRF was floated after the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 in 2019.The LeT handlers across the border devised the plan to float the TRF by using its cadre and other militant groups. The plan was to increase the militancy related activities as a reaction to August 2019 changes.The TRF has been involved in several attacks in the past two years. In one of its first attacks, a grenade was lobbed by the group's men on CRPF in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar in February last year, which led to injuries of two CRPF men and four civilians.The group also came in the news between April 1 to April 4 last year when its men managed to kill five Indian Army soldiers, including four Special Forces men (Paras), near the Line of Control at the Keran sector in Kupwara. Five TRF men were also killed in the encounter eventually. (ANI)